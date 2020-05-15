Carol Ann Goodrich
July 29, 1958 - April 15, 2020
Oakley
Carol passed just after Easter after a long struggle with cancer. She leaves behind her beloved Husband of 44 years Michael J Goodrich, her sister Diane Grasso and her sons Steven, Brian, Scott and James. She also leaves Grandchildren Lindsey, Riley, Mathew and Emily and a loving and supportive group of friends
She will be missed and remembered.
higgens chapel
Published in East Bay Times on May 15, 2020.