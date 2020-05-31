Carol Ann Kripp-OlsonMarch 30, 1926 - May 23, 2020DanvilleCarol was born in San Francisco and attended Parkside Elementary and Abraham Lincoln High School. She married Robert Olson and they later moved to Hayward then to Danville in 1956 where they raised Janet and Nancy.Carol loved living in Danville with family, friends and neighbors. It inspired her to write a song about her town. It was published May 31, 1984, in the San Ramon Valley Herald. Carol and Bob traveled the World three times and had a 49' cabin cruiser on the Delta that they went out on for the weekends.She belonged to the Papaya Branch of Children's Hospital, the Danville-Alamo Garden Club, and the Museum of the San Ramon Valley. She enjoyed annual reunions at Monterey Dunes with her schoolmates, and loved playing bridge. Carol was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Danville and a regular attendant.She loved life!She is survived by her daughter, Janet Colello, and her two granddaughters.