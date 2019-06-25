Carol Ann Nelson Borjeson

Mar 18, 1936 - Jun 19, 2019

Moraga

Carol Ann Nelson Borjeson of Moraga, California passed away peacefully on June 19th, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Portland Oregon on March 18th, 1936 to Grace Elizabeth Montgomery and Gerald Petrus Nelson, the first of two children. She grew up back east in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where she attended Ridgewood High School, was a Majorette, and was active in many social activities, including the arts, and went on to attend Lasell Junior College, in Auberndale Massachusetts, followed by Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in western Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a Degree in Education. She began teaching in Chicago, Illinois to the under privileged, and after having her first two of three children, she returned to California where she followed her passion of education, teaching in Contra Costa County for some 50 plus years, at Larkey and El Monte Elementary. She loved her students, and would frequent them to the SF Symphony, Ballet, California Academy of Sciences, de Young Museum, Exploratorium, and Half Moon Bay tide pools, amongst the many activities she would bring to them to enhance their education She attended Hayward State University where she completed her Masters degree in Education after completing her thesis on the Relativism of Creativity. She raised her three children on her own, and lived independently for years. She loved her home in Moraga, where she surrounded herself with her works, collected many antiquities, paintings, art, and followed her favorite Bay Area sports teams. She traveled to China and received an honorary PhD in Education from Beijing University certified by the Ministry of Education of the Peoples Republic of China, where she assisted them in improving their educational system. She loved her grandchildren, of which she has four. She loved the Sierra mountains where she would ski in the winters, camp, fish, sun, and hike in the summers. She frequented the beautiful beaches of California with her family. She loved her poodles Bluff, Christopher, and Oliver. She will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be on Tuesday June 25th from 9:00am - 10:00am at Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, in Lafayette, with a Funeral service at 11:00 am at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, 66 St. Stephen's Drive, Orinda.





