Carol Arlene Peterson Ainsworth
January 9, 1932 - September 4, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Carol Ainsworth passed away peacefully at home on September 4th surrounded by her family; she was 88 years old. She was a resident of Livermore for 62 years.
Carol was born in Oakland, CA, daughter of John and Gladys Peterson. She graduated from Fremont High School and attended U.C. Berkeley, earning a degree in General Curriculum and a teaching credential in 1954. A proud Bear, Carol was a member of Utrimque and the College Women's Club.
Carol married her best friend and love of her life, Donald Ainsworth in 1955. Childhood friends, they fell in love at Cal. Carol and Don moved to L.A. for Don's dental school and Carol's first teaching position. They spent two years in Yuma, AZ (Air Force) where Carol gave birth to her first baby, Kenneth (1957). In 1958, they moved to Livermore where Don opened his dental practice. Carol gave birth to Sharon (1959) and Catherine (1961). Carol gave her children the confidence and strength to make their way in the world. She encouraged love of learning, listened well, gave good advice and was a lot of fun.
Children were a life time passion of Carol's: from raising her own three children, to teaching at Mary's Nursery School, Livermore School District GATE Program, and LARPD after school program (ESS). Carol had a gift for making children feel special and important. Later on in life, she played a key role in helping raise her two grandchildren, Michael and Amy. Our mother's love knew no bounds.
Carol shared her love of the outdoors with her family, creating special memories: camping/water ski trips to Lake Shasta ("Our Camp"), Lopez Is., High Sierras, Mattole River, and boating adventures throughout the west. Carol was an avid tennis player at Castlewood Country Club (Morning Glories) and formed great friendships.
Carol is survived by her son Ken Ainsworth (Karolyn), daughter Sharon Vrioni, daughter Catherine Ainsworth (Jim), five grandchildren (Michael, Amy, Emily, David and Christopher), brother-in-law Ken Weissenborn and several nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Don, parents Gladys & John, sisters Jean Brooks & Charlotte Weissenborn, and nephew John Brooks.
The family expresses thanks for the loving care from Hope Hospice (Kim, Rofina, Fria), and to caregiver Kiwi (From the Heart). Our hearts forever appreciate the gentle care, words, hugs, and smiles.
We feel truly blessed to have had this wonderful lady in our lives. She will be forever missed. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice or the American Cancer Society
. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. View the online memorial for Carol Arlene Peterson Ainsworth