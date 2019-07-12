Carol Bonanno

May 30, 1943 ~ July 2, 2019

Resident of Aptos, California

Carol Ann Bonanno (age 76) passed away peacefully at her home in Aptos, CA on July 2, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family. She battled metastatic pancreatic cancer with bravery, grace, and humor for over 15 months. Carol was the dedicated wife to her husband of over 53 years, Gary Bonanno; she was the loving mother to her son, Steven Bonanno, her daughter, Lisa Santillan, and her son in law, John Santillan, and she was the doting grandmother to her two cherished grandchildren, Jake and Ryan.

Carol was born and raised in Pittsburg, CA. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants, Olivo and Maria Nobili, and the youngest of three sisters, Helen DiMercurio of Antioch, CA and Mary Jean Borrelli of Camp Hill, PA. She graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1961 where she remained very close to many of her classmates throughout her life. After high school, she worked for the Pittsburg Unified School District. Soon after marrying, Gary and she moved to San Jose where they raised their family, worked, and lived for over 40 years. During this time, Carol worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Matriculation and Curriculum Development at West Valley College. There she was responsible for creating a program for academic counselors to help evaluate student academic requirements in order to expedite student eligibility for transfer to a four-year university. To this day, there is a scholarship at West Valley College in her name to honor her for her contributions to the college.

After retiring from West Valley College, Carol dedicated her time to helping raise her two beloved grandchildren. She also became an avid birdwatcher where she went on many excursions with her best friend, Carol Tapella. She enjoyed many travel adventures with Gary, her sisters, and her late brother in law, Joe DiMercurio, whether it was to the East Coast to witness the fall foliage or to visit her parents' hometown in Tuscany. In 2016, Gary and Carol fulfilled their lifelong dream to live by the ocean and relocated to Aptos. Carol will always be remembered by her family and friends for her selflessness, generosity, humility, and sense of humor. We will miss the sound of her angelic voice and her cheering on her adored San Francisco 49ers.

A memorial service in Carol's honor will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11:00am at the Resurrection Catholic Church located at 7600 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 95003. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carol's honor to either of the following organizations: Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 or , 260 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.





