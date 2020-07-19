Carol Elizabeth MasonJanuary 11, 1929 - March 25, 2020Resident of Concord, CACarol Elizabeth Mason (née Bannon), age 91 of Concord, California, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born to the late John Henry Bannon and Ellen Swett in Chicago, Illinois, on January 11, 1929.Carol grew up in and around Chicago where she attended St. Xavier University on a full scholarship and earned a degree in teaching. Shortly thereafter she taught elementary students in the Chicago Public School system until she met and married Joseph Francis Mason and they started a family. After living in Oak Park, IL, for several years, together they moved their family first to Southern California and then to Northern California, settling in Concord, where she taught at St. Agnes School and raised her six children, Thomas, Carol, Maureen, Kathleen, John and James. As a teacher, a life-long learner and a driven optimist, she always taught her children the value of education and she always encourage her children to pursue their dreams. Her great faith and strength helped her and her children through life's many struggles. She had a lasting positive impact on many lives as a teacher, mother and friend.After the tragic loss of her husband in 1977, Carol left teaching out of necessity and worked for Pacific Bell until her retirement, in the 1990s. Since that time she enjoyed volunteering for the Oakland A's, attending many games in the process, including a perfect game on Mother's Day. She frequently could be found attending plays and opera performances in San Francisco with her Red Hat friends. She remained active, with many loyal, lifelong friends, in the seniors' group at St. Agnes church (STARS). She continued to take courses on music and the arts. And, she enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren. She was happy.Carol is survived by six children, ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild and three brothers, among a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Her children wish to thank all of those who befriended Carol in her retirement years, and before, and helped her enjoy her life so happily.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private burial was held for Carol on March 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future date when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Flower and memorial donations may be sent to St. Agnes Church.