Carol Finley Atkinson

May 2, 1946 - April 27, 2019

Livermore

Carol passed at home after a short bout with cancer. She was the first certified Yoga teacher in Livermore starting in the mid-nineties and garnered countless students and friends through her practice. Carol also became one of the first Feldenkrais practitioners in the Valley. She was a volunteer for many organizations, particularly Tri-Valley Haven. She was born in Pasadena and grew up in Decoto. She moved to Livermore in 1975 and lived here with her family ever since.

Carol will be missed by her husband of almost 50 years, Dennis, son Andrew, daughter Paula, foster daughter Heather, her aunt Lois Dalgleish and by all who knew her. There will be a Celebration of her Life on June 15 at the Barn in Livermore. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Tri-Valley Haven for Women or the Prison Yoga Project. For more information about the event, please visit CaringBridge Site: carolatkinson.





