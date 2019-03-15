Carol Hyllegard

July 26, 1936 - Dec. 21, 2018

Resident of Oakland

Carol M. Hyllegard passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2018 at Summit Alta Bates hospital in Oakland. Born and raised in Piedmont, she graduated from Piedmont High in 1954 and moved to Oakland (Montclair) in 1958. For most of her life she worked as a secretary for various legal firms, and finally as an office manager/assistant for a plastic surgeon in private medical practice.

Always extremely active both physically and mentally, she enjoyed downhill skiing, tango dancing, weightlifting, flying planes, reading, and writing poetry. She was also a professional seamstress and outstanding cook.

Carol will be remembered for her intelligence, fiercely independent spirit, endless creativity, deep love and respect for Mother Nature, incredible work ethic, and 'straight-shooter' honesty.

Carol believed vehemently in the value of an excellent education, and made many sacrifices to ensure that both her daughters received one. She was a respected and beloved mentor to many, always willing to help those in need.

Later in life, Carol loved to garden, paint, watch Jeopardy and football on TV, and play with her cat Andy. She is predeceased by her husband, Wayne R. Hyllegard, her sister Norma Adams, and her parents. She is survived by her daughters Tracy Miller and Eileen Mayes, her stepsons Randy Hyllegard and David Hyllegard, her nephews JJ Adams and David Adams, and her grandchildren Megan Bowers, Nolan Bowers, and Matthew Didion.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring, date and time to be determined. Donations are appreciated and can be made to the World Wildlife Federation, Humane Society, or ASPCA.





