Carol Irene Brown

May 17, 1939 - April 29, 2019

Life-Long Resident of Alameda

Carol Irene (Bent) Brown passed into her Savior's arms on Sunday April 29 from lung cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Alameda. Carol was born to Cleon and Irene Bent May 17, 1939. Carol graduated from Encinal High in 1957. She married Donald Brown in 1961. They have 2 children- Terry and Phyllis. She was blessed with six grandchildren and one great -grandchild. Carol received Jesus Christ as her personal savior in 1956 while at a Bible camp. She increased her faith throughout her life and during her illness testified Jesus' presence, often commenting she was "in God's hands". She had a heart for missions, contributing with a humble spirit as often as possible. She taught toddler Sunday School until her health became poor. She will be remembered as telling her little ones, "Jesus loves you"

A celebration service will be held at a later date. Interment Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.





