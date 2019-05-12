East Bay Times Obituaries
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Carol Irene Brown


Carol Irene Brown Obituary
Carol Irene Brown
May 17, 1939 - April 29, 2019
Life-Long Resident of Alameda
Carol Irene (Bent) Brown passed into her Savior's arms on Sunday April 29 from lung cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Alameda. Carol was born to Cleon and Irene Bent May 17, 1939. Carol graduated from Encinal High in 1957. She married Donald Brown in 1961. They have 2 children- Terry and Phyllis. She was blessed with six grandchildren and one great -grandchild. Carol received Jesus Christ as her personal savior in 1956 while at a Bible camp. She increased her faith throughout her life and during her illness testified Jesus' presence, often commenting she was "in God's hands". She had a heart for missions, contributing with a humble spirit as often as possible. She taught toddler Sunday School until her health became poor. She will be remembered as telling her little ones, "Jesus loves you"
A celebration service will be held at a later date. Interment Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019
