Carol KonoNov. 4, 1935 - Oct. 29, 2020Resident of Alameda, CACarol Tokiko Kono passed away on October 29th, 2020 in the home of her son Randy in Las Vegas, Nevada.Born in Alameda, California on November 4th, 1935 to the late Sam and Dorothy Narahara, Carol was the third of four children: Joan, Ed, and Ken. She attended Porter Grammar School before being interned in Topaz, Utah during WWII. Carol later attended Alameda High School and graduated from UC Berkeley with a bachelor's degree in child development. Carol taught pre-school in Oakland before working in the Oakland Branch of Social Security as a case worker and agent for over 22 years.Carol and her family were members of the Alameda Buddhist Temple. During one of the church dances she met her husband, Gordon Kono. The two had a lasting marriage of 50 years, raising three sons, Kirk, Randy and Lance.Fondly remembered for her exuberance and compassion, Carol enjoyed traveling, spending time in both Asia and Europe. Her zest for warm conversation created fast friends wherever she went. While small in stature, her spirit and strength were an inspiration to many. She had fond memories of her time as both a life guard and Sunday School teacher. Carol loved music and shared her joy with others through frequent piano recitals. She adored animals especially her dog Baxter. Her greatest passion was spending time with friends and family.Carol is survived by her siblings Edwin Narahara and Ken Narahara, her children Kirk, Randy and Lance, her grandchildren Sean, Lauren, Kyle, and Caitlyn as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, and her sister, Joan.The family hopes to announce services at a later date due to the current health crisis.