Carol Lee DeWitt Stockbridge
1931 - 2020
December 25, 1931 - March 29, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Carol was born on Christmas Day, 1931, in Elgin, IL. She lived most of her early life in Davenport, Iowa and moved to Albuquerque, NM in junior high. As a young girl, she was bedridden for a year with rheumatic fever, which left her with a weakened heart for the rest of her life.
After high school, Carol moved to San Francisco and graduated from the University of California Medical School with a degree in nursing. While living in San Francisco, she discovered a love for ballet, taking classes for years and eventually teaching ballet herself in Santa Rosa.
Liberty Mutual Insurance hired Carol as a rehabilitation nurse, and it was there she met Bill Stockbridge. They married & lived on Newell Ave. in Walnut Creek. Bill and Carol loved gardening, growing delicious vegetables, and caring for their animals. They owned several dogs & cats in succession, including three rescued greyhounds. Carol and Bill were very happily married for 31 years. Carol worked at the Hospice Thrift Shop, volunteered with the Food Bank & donated blood regularly. Carol was an expert cross stitcher & produced many exquisite pieces that often took months to complete. She belonged to the Embroidery Guild of America, serving as president of her local chapter, and later as treasurer. After Bill's passing in 2002, Carol moved to Rossmoor. Carol continued with her stitching as long as her eyesight allowed, and also joined a group of tap-dancing Rossmoor ladies. Carol Stockbridge was blessed to have had a wonderful husband for 31 years & the time to enjoy her favorite things: stitching, dancing, gardening, her friends, and her beloved greyhounds. She had many dear friends & a caring family.
A remembrance of Carol's life will be held Sept. 9, 10am, Sportsmens' Park in Rossmoor, 3400 Golden Rain Rd.


View the online memorial for Carol Lee DeWitt Stockbridge

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Sportsmens' Park
