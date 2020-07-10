1/
Carol Lynn DeHoop
1953 - 2020
Carol Lynn DeHoop
February 1, 1953 - July 2, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA
The Bay Areas spunky redhead has finally left this earth in peace. Born in Sacramento, Carol raised hell from the beaches of Alameda, to Mel's Bowl, through Jingletown, before moving her party to the Valley.
For over 40yrs, the city girl fooled many small towns with her piercing wit & animal-loving, adopted country charm, while she collected every teddy bear in sight. After they caught on to her, she was rescued & brought back to the Bay by the love of her life.
Carol is survived by her fiancé Donald Toro; by her two children, Angela (Garrett) Gill of Delhi, and Timothy (Hilary) Gallegos, Jr. of Hayward, who both inherited their mother's wit and gumption, and gave it to Carol's granddaughters, Meagan Gill and Lucia Gallegos.
For those unable to attend her private services, you can say goodbye by looking in a mirror and saying the words "Carol Lynn" three times, and you can tell her yourself.
But be warned.. she doesn't want to hear your sh*t!


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
