Carol Lynn Weeks-Williams

December 19, 1956 - April 15, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Born in San Francisco, grew up in Orinda, then lived with her husband in San Francisco, Oakland, and settled in Pleasanton for the family years.

Carol, loving and beloved wife and mother, whose caregiver heart encompassed close family and well beyond. Carol also extended her heart to the world, and most notably in her dedicated and beloved profession as a hospital nurse. Carol was instrumental in bringing into this world many thousands of newborn babies, as well as teaching their anxious mothers and her fellow nurses the ways of a newborn. Carol's nursing practice over four decades included the key Bay Area hospitals of Mt Zion/UCSF, Children's Oakland, Alta Bates, Eden, San Ramon Regional, and teaching at Los Medanos College. Carol's love extended to the world, its creatures, and its gardens — being an avid gardener who greatly enjoyed lounging in her own yard, usually in the company of a dear furry friend.

Carol is now in the Heavenly Gardens and enjoying its wonders. Carol is greatly missed by her husband of forty years, Bill, and their two loving sons, Sean and Evan — whom Carol brought into this world and nurtured with dedicated love and strength; and her brother Brad, and sister Lori.

A memorial honoring Carol will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29th at Valley Community Church in Pleasanton.

Gifts to the California Nurses Foundation, the , or the SPCA are gratefully appreciated.





