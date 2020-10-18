Carol M. Bowser McMainsOctober 14, 1942 - October 5, 2020Resident of Pleasant Hill, CACarol Marie Bowser McMains grew up in a loving family in Fort Wayne, Indiana as the oldest of four girls. After high school, she lived in Illinois, Colorado, Hawaii and Arizona. She then moved to California to be near her parents, John and Faye Bowser, and younger sisters, who had relocated to Orinda. Although she lived her adult life in the West, she maintained strong connections with her cousins and the Bowser family farm.Carol's devotion to family and friends were apparent in the way she lived her life. She was always a level-headed, warm presence for those around her. Carol's willingness to adapt and forgive others served as a model for her family. Her family always knew that she supported them and loved them.Carol and Bob McMains developed many close friendships through Guys & Dolls Square Dancing, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, the Studebaker Club, and their neighborhood. They held annual Fourth of July and Christmas parties in their beautiful home and garden. They enjoyed road trips, visiting national parks and historic sites. They enjoyed vacationing in Tahoe with their family and friends Carol is preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She is survived by her devoted husband, Bob, and their children (John, Lynnette and Catherine), as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed.