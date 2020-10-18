1/1
Carol M. Bowser McMains
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol M. Bowser McMains
October 14, 1942 - October 5, 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill, CA
Carol Marie Bowser McMains grew up in a loving family in Fort Wayne, Indiana as the oldest of four girls. After high school, she lived in Illinois, Colorado, Hawaii and Arizona. She then moved to California to be near her parents, John and Faye Bowser, and younger sisters, who had relocated to Orinda. Although she lived her adult life in the West, she maintained strong connections with her cousins and the Bowser family farm.
Carol's devotion to family and friends were apparent in the way she lived her life. She was always a level-headed, warm presence for those around her. Carol's willingness to adapt and forgive others served as a model for her family. Her family always knew that she supported them and loved them.
Carol and Bob McMains developed many close friendships through Guys & Dolls Square Dancing, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, the Studebaker Club, and their neighborhood. They held annual Fourth of July and Christmas parties in their beautiful home and garden. They enjoyed road trips, visiting national parks and historic sites. They enjoyed vacationing in Tahoe with their family and friends Carol is preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She is survived by her devoted husband, Bob, and their children (John, Lynnette and Catherine), as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed.


View the online memorial for Carol M. Bowser McMains



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Mission Funeral Home
1390 Monument Blvd.
Concord, CA 94520
925-682-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved