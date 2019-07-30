|
|
Carol Morgan Severin
January 24, 1929 - July 9, 2019
Castro Valley
Carol was born and raised in Omak, WA, the third of four children of Victor and Ethel Morgan. She graduated from Omak High School in 1947 as valedictorian. Having earned her tuition by thinning and packing apples, she attended Washington State College. She participated in debate team, traveling choir, orchestra and student government before graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor's degree in recreation. She later received a Masters degree from San Francisco State University.
After college Carol worked for the City of San Mateo's recreation department for 10 years. She joined SFSU's recreation faculty in 1961 and was able to pass on her love of recreation to many students over her 40 years there.
Carol discovered a new career when she was elected to the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District Board of Directors, where she served 14 years. She was then elected to the Board of the East Bay Regional Park District, serving 20 years. At both districts she was committed to preserving and increasing park lands and offering recreational opportunities to all regardless of age or ability.
She was a member of the National Recreation and Park Association, and served on the state boards of the California Park and Recreation Society, California Association of Recreation and Park Districts, and the California Special Districts Association. Over her long career she received many awards, including the prestigious Cornelius Pugsley Award.
Besides outdoor sports such as skiing and tennis, Carol loved travel, animals, photography, painting, crafts and music. From a young age she played the violin, and performed as part of a trio with two school friends. She was an accomplished seamstress, watercolor painter and also designed and sold jewelry. She once said "I just want to do everything" and she tried her best to make that come true.
Survived by her brother, Walter (Robin) Morgan of Pleasanton, CA and by nine nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Niles Severin, sister Jeanette "Vicki" Langill and brother Rex (Laurel) Morgan.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Carol on Friday, August 23 at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Carol Severin Endowed Internship Scholarship Fund at San Francisco State University. Online gifts can be made at https://give.sfsu.edu/carolseverin. Checks can be made payable to University Corporation, SFSU and mailed to Office of University Development, San Francisco State University, 1600 Holloway Avenue, ADM 153, San Francisco, CA 94132.
Published in East Bay Times on July 30, 2019