|
|
Carol Murdoch
Dec. 22, 1941 - July 29, 2019
Castro Valley, CA
Carol Yvonne Murdoch passed away on Monday after several years of battling cancer.
Carol is survived by her husband of fifty four years Colin Murdoch & her sons Greg Murdoch (wife Lisa) & Brian Murdoch (wife Tamara), Carol's brother Steve Dellner and his wife Marianne.
Carol's grandchildren include Jason, Jennifer, Jordan, Rachel, Jacob, Jonah & Grace. Carol also is survived by her uncle Don Phillips & aunt Sue of Lafayette, CA.
Carol is now in the presence of her Lord and rejoicing in her reunion with her parents Martyn & Mary Dellner.
Carol touched everyone she met with her sweet spirit & loving personality.
The family is holding a private service at Spencer Morturary on August 12th.
Burial to follow at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward.
View the online memorial for Carol Murdoch
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019