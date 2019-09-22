|
|
Carol Nan Sommers
April 26, 1929 - September 6, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Carol was raised in Toledo, Ohio, the oldest of 5 children. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1947 and from Mary Manse College in 1951.
After marriage, Carol lived for a time in Denver and San Francisco, and then settled in Oakland. She raised her four children mostly as a single mother, making many sacrifices to ensure they received the best possible education. Carol herself was an educator, spending the majority of her career teaching preschool at Prescott Elementary School in Oakland. After retirement, she volunteered with various organizations, including the St. Vincent de Paul Community Center dining room, Oakland Public Library, East Bay Conservation Corps, Easter Seal Society, Aphasia Center of California and at her grandchildren's school. Carol lived in her beloved Lakeshore Avenue neighborhood for 50 years and treasured the many friendships forged there. In 2014, she moved to Stoneridge Creek retirement community in Pleasanton. Carol was independent, practical and had a very strong work ethic. She loved music and dancing, was a lifelong avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She had a wonderful, dry sense of humor, took everything and everyone at face value and made friends effortlessly. She loved her family and was loved in return. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Margaret Wasserman and by her siblings Edmund, Ann, Gretchen and Robert (Kay). She is survived by her children Anita, Chris (Shari), Gretchen (Paul) and Stephen, grandchildren Sara and Jack, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who miss her dearly and will treasure their memories of her forever.
View the online memorial for Carol Nan Sommers
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019