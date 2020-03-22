|
|
Carol Naomi Jacobs
Resident of Walnut Creek
Carol Naomi Jacobs, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at a care home in Walnut Creek, CA. She was born in Alameda, CA on March 9, 1928 to the late George and Jean Jacobs. She was raised in Alameda, Martinez and Richmond, CA. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1946. Carol worked as a retail clerk for Fry's grocery stores for 25 years. She retired in 1986. She enjoyed traveling and playing card games. She was proud of her Norwegian Heritage. She resided in Richmond, CA, for many years and made many long term friends, and for the past 9 years has lived in Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek, CA.
Carol's ashes will be taken to Seattle, Washington to be sprinkled into one of the tributaries that flow into the Puget Sound at a later date. Rest in peace, Carol. Your love, friendship, and smile will be forever missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020