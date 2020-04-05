|
Carol Padilla
July 27, 1928 - March 25, 2020
Brentwood
Carol Velasquez Padilla passed away at the age of 91 on March 25th, 2020. She was born on July 27th, 1928 in Texas to Felix and Roberta Velasquez. Her family moved from Texas to California in 1938 and settled in Madera where Carol and her siblings were raised. She married Pete Villarrial in 1948 and moved to Merced where they had three beautiful children (Ruby, Pete and Pamela). The family later moved to Pittsburg, where Carol ended up living the majority of her life in the East Bay Area. After the death of her husband, she married Frank Padilla in 1963. Carol had a great love for reading, music, dancing and traveling. She also enjoyed watching television programs such as Jeopardy, the news and, on occasion, daytime soaps. She was a devout Catholic and was an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Brentwood. Carol was a kind, caring, loving, generous woman and will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
Carol Padilla is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions at this time, there will be no public memorial service. Carol's final resting place will be Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A Mass and celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to Lee Oliver for spiritual support, Willie and Flora from Serene Care Winchester, and Kindred Hospice for the loving care they provided the past three years.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020