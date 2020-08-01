Carol Penskar
May 27, 1952 - June 25, 2020
Orinda
Carol Stewart Penskar, a long time Orinda resident, passed away due to complications of Parkinson's disease on June 25, 2020. She was 68.
Penskar, whose maiden name was Carol Ann Stewart, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ethan Allen Stewart, Jr. and Constance Jean Stewart on May 27, 1952. She moved to Ann Arbor in 1966, beginning middle school there when her father transferred to Ford Motor Company. She graduated from Huron High School in 1970 and the University of Michigan in 1974.
She married Mark Howard Penskar in Michigan in 1977. They settled in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she earned her MBA at UC Berkeley in 1979, graduating as her MBA class valedictorian. She became a Vice President at Bank of America. She later became a self-employed financial consultant to enable flexibility and spend more time with her family.
Carol enjoyed racquetball, windsurfing, tennis, music, volunteering, traveling, and, later in her life, playing bridge. During her collegiate years she was featured in Sports Illustrated's "Faces in the Crowd" in the July 23, 1973 issue. She was an avid reader of the Wall Street Journal. Her letters to the editor were published in that newspaper thirteen times. She became a Bridge Life Master in 2014. She was a founding member and treasurer of the Orinda Community Foundation and spent years on Orinda's Finance Advisory Committee. She was named the 2016 Volunteer of the Year by the Orinda Association.
Carol is survived by her husband Mark, brother Jim (Karen) Stewart, sister Connie Stewart (Jeff Lawrence), and her two children, Becky (Michael) Gherini and David Penskar. She is deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to: Orinda Community Foundation, https://orinda2010.wixsite.com/ocfwebsite
, or OCF, PO Box 21, Orinda, CA 94563. View the online memorial for Carol Penskar