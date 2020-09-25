Carol SassDec. 13, 1922 - Aug. 21, 2020Resident of Alameda, CACarol M. Sass, long-time former resident of Alameda, passed away August 21.Born in 1922, she grew up in Piedmont, California. She studied at Choinard Art Institute in Los Angeles and became a commercial artist, proficient in multiple media including watercolor, oil, acrylic and charcoal. She was also an accomplished sculptor. She excelled at depicting the human form and portraiture.She was married to Melvin Sass for 53 years, who passed away in 2002. They had two sons, Forrest of Pleasanton, CA and Jeff of Reno, NV. She has three grandchildren, Rachael, Ryan and Jeffrey Sass. She is also survived by a brother, John Wilbur Woods, 102 years old.