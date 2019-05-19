East Bay Times Obituaries
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
1806 Novato Blvd
Novato, CA
View Map
Carol Torresan
July 2, 1959 ~ May 14, 2019
Novato, CA
Carol Bess (Cardinale) Torresan, a former East Bay resident, and a resident of Novato for 30 years died in San Francisco. Carol was born and raised in Pittsburg and Antioch and moved to Novato when she married the love of her life, Daniel Torresan in 1988. Carol was the daughter of Gasper and Caterina Cardinale.
Carol worked many years for New York Fabrics, where she became a district manager. Her son John was born in 1991, and Carol became a stay at home mother. She was active in Our Lady of Loretto Church, and in all of her son's schools. She was employed by the Novato School district, Reed School, Marin Humane and Marin Bocce.
She was an avid Bay Area sports fan and worked part time with the Giants and 49ers.
Carol was an avid gardener and baker. Friends and family were graced with her generosity in sharing all her bounty. Carol's favorite place on earth, next to her family, was Lake Tahoe. Every year family and friends would gather for a summer vacation at the lake. Carol was at peace at the Lake, would relax and enjoy the warm sun.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and her father-in-law, John Torresan. She is survived by her husband, Dan, son John, siblings: Gerry (Cardinale) Dake (Bruce), Rose Cardinale, Guy Cardinale, brothers-in law, Mike Torresan (Laura), Rich Torresan (Jamie), David Torresan (Diana), Mark Torresan (Joanne), and sister-in-law, Cristina.
Carol had numerous nieces and nephews who loved their 'Beautiful Aunt Carol'.
Carol will also be missed by her four-legged best friend, Hula Rose.
Rosary will be at Monte's Chapel of the Hill, 330 Red Hill Avenue, San Anselmo, (415) 453-8440 on Thursday May 23 at 7 pm. Funeral will be held Friday, May 24 at 11 am at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 1806 Novato Blvd, Novato. A Celebration of Life will follow at Marin Country Club, 500 Country Club Drive, Novato.
Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019
