Carol WallaceMarch 17, 1939 - July 28, 2020Resident of Alameda, CACarol Lynne Wallace courageously left this world on Tuesday, July 28th, after a long and fiercely fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was 81 years-old.Born at Alameda Hospital on March 17th, 1939 with the luck of the Irish, Carol was the daughter of Sarah (Sally) Krusi Pollard and Lee Pollard and was the great-granddaughter of Herman and Ida Krusi, one of Alameda's founding families. She is survived by her sons Grae Wallace and (Vivian Young) Chris Wallace (Sara Zehnder), her brother Lee Pollard (Ann), her sister Sue Pollard, her grandchildren Lauren Wallace, Catherine Wallace, and Jaeda Wallace, and her niece Sarah Atkinson.Carol would follow in the footsteps of her great-grandparents and begin a life devoted to civic service. She volunteered through the Children's Hospital Branches and at the local schools. But, Carol's passion was always the water - this means that if you lived in Alameda between 1960 and 2010 and your feet touched the water of any one of Alameda's private and public pools, then chances are you knew "Coach Carol". Generations of Alameda's youth learned to swim with Coach Carol --later they would become her competitors and learn to swim fast!Carol married Cliff Wallace in 1959 -they were married for 40 years until his passing in 1998. Together, they raised their two sons in Alameda. They loved to spend time in the mountains or near the ocean. They loved spending time with friends. They loved travel and adventure.Carol was passionate about her local sports teams and would attend A's and Warriors games each season.Carol's was a devoted grandmother and proudly touted every grandchild accomplishment. She saved their handmade birthday cards, ballet recital programs, and school recitals.Carol loved her labradoodle, Bella. Together, they won multiple agility training contests.A celebration of Carol's life has been planned and due to CV19, only family will be attending.Harry W. Greer