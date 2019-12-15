|
Carol Walsh
July 11, 1933 - Nov. 24, 2019
Rossmoor
Carol Walsh passed away on Nov. 24, 2019 at her home in Rossmoor, at the age of 86. She was born on July 11, 1933 to Edward and Katherine Teston in New Jersey. Carol graduated from North Plainfield High School in New Jersey, and then received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at College of Mount St. Vincent in 1955. Carol worked as a Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital prior to marrying, Robert F. Walsh Jr., on Feb. 4, 1956. They started their family in New Jersey, and then moved to Moraga, California where they lived for the next 48 years. Carol had moved to Rossmoor, after the passing of her husband, Robert. Carol was an international traveler, an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and had a strong Catholic faith. She was dedicated to taking care of her seven children and creating a loving home. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her sister, Sheila. She is survived by her children, Robert, Brian, Michael, Maureen, Chris, Julie and Kathy. As well as, her beloved grandchildren, David, Sabrina, Shane, Sean, Ian, Lauren, Sloane, Gillian, J.R., James, Kyle and Colin. A private mass will be held in her memory.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019