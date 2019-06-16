C. Yvonne Bishop

April 30, 1943 - June 10, 2019

Resident of Livermore

Carol Yvonne Bishop was born April 30, 1943 in Long Beach, CA and died June 10, 2019 at her home in Livermore, CA with her family at her side. Her parents were Elvie and Henrietta Henley from Monet, AK. both of whom preceded her as did her son Donnie McCullugh (age 2), her brothers Kenny Henley, Mark Henley and her sister Charlotte Harper.

Yvonne is survived by her husband Alan N. Bishop, her daughter Tracy McCullugh, her step daughters Melinda Roeben (husband Walter) and Jennifer Krause (husband Gregory), and let's not forget her Chihuahua Daisy who was her protector to the end. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Dustin Spence, Tyler Spence (wife Tania), Macie Roeben, Kaylee Roeben, Hannah Krause, Natalie Krause and two great grandchildren Tyler Spence and Jon Spence. Her surviving siblings include her sisters Gloria Wood (husband Larry), Terry Moon (husband Bruce), Barbara Henley, Kathy Jakobson (husband Gregg), and her brothers Jimmy and Allen (wife Trudy) Henley.

Yvonne's career included working for a carpet company in Southern California, and secretary in the regional Safeway Produce Buying Department in Walnut Creek, CA. She ended her career as a Real Estate Broker working for her and her husband's company, Century 21 Mission Bishop in Fremont, CA where she led the Nationwide Relocation Department.

Yvonne will be missed. She was a classy lady, loved people, and loved to host many backyard BBQ's. She was a devoted Christian who had an unfailing Faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She did not fear death and was ready for the next chapter in her eternal life.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 21st, 2019 at 12:00 at Bay Area Baptist Church at 2929 Peralta Blvd in Fremont, CA. If you choose to send contributions they can be sent to Bay Area Baptist Church or Muttville, a dog adoption service at 255 Alabama St, San Francisco, CA 94103 where Daisy was adopted.





View the online memorial for C. Yvonne Bishop Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary