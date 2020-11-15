Carole Catherine Gee
September 21, 1965 - November 6, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Carole passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on November 6, 2020. She was a loving wife and mother who was taken from us too soon; she had so much more life to live, places to see, and memories to make with her friends and family. She was an amazing role model and we will always remember her bubbly personality, giving heart, and all the little things she did for those she loved.
Carole was born in San Francisco, CA and grew up in Corte Madera. She graduated from Redwood High School and UC Davis. While at Davis, she developed an interest in healthcare. She graduated from UC Berkeley School of Optometry and began her career as an optometrist with Pearle Vision Care. She has been the managing optometrist for LensCrafters Pleasant Hill for over 20 years where she was loved by her co-workers and patients. Dr. Gee served on the CALCS Board of Optometry as the Northern California Liaison/CE Coordinator. She was a mentor to all and inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Carole went on a Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (VOSH) mission trip to the Philippines while in optometry school which sparked her passion for providing quality eye care to underserved populations. She enjoyed participating in many community service projects including six OneSight mission trips to provide vision care to those in need in the US, Mexico, and South America. Her global team provided free exams, cataract surgeries, and eyeglasses to thousands of needy patients who had little access to vision care.
Carole is survived by her loving husband, David Meyer; devoted children Alexis Meyer and Rachel Meyer; step-children Tara Meyer of Berlin, Germany and James Meyer (Jennifer) of Selma, TX; and cat, Kona. She is also survived by her parents Harry and Patricia Gee of Corte Madera, CA; brothers John Gee (Giovanna) of San Rafael, CA and Paul Gee of Houston, TX; sister Michele Rollins (Stefan) of San Anselmo, CA; and a large extended family. Her generous, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley in Danville. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Carole's favorite charity, Onesight.org View the online memorial for Carole Catherine Gee