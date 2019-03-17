Carole Hutchison

Orinda

Carole L. Hutchison, passed away on March 1st after a short Illness. Carole was born and raised in San Francisco, by her parents George and Irene Chase. She attended Galileo High school, and went on to Graduate from Cal Berkeley, with a degree in Teaching. Carole was a resources teacher for over 30 years with the Mt. Diablo School District.

In 1954 Carole married the love of her life David B. Hutchison, they were married for 59 years until David's passing in 2013. Carole and Dave raised their family in Orinda and had an amazing group of friends, all of their families grew up together snow skiing, boating, attending Cal Football games and enjoying each other's company.

Carole adored her family, she is survived by her sons, Eugene and David and Daughter Christine. Carole's pride and Joy, were her grandchildren, Carly, Cathleen, Daniel, Michelle, Courtney, Ryan and Matthew. The sparkle in her eye, were her Great Granddaughters Riley and Madison, and a Great grandson on the way. Carole is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother George, and his wife and dear friend Mary.

The family would like to thank her care givers Donna and Janet for the care and support for Dave and Carole over the past few years. To celebrate Carole's wonderful life the family is holding a reception March 22nd. 2019, at Scotts Restaurant in Walnut Creek at 11:30, please join us if you wish.





View the online memorial for Carole Hutchison Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary