Carole Irene Conradsen
Mar. 20, 1938 - May 5, 2020
Castro Valley
Carole Irene Conradsen passed away peacefully at age 82. She was born in Oakland to her late parents William and Ruth Koji and later moved to Castro Valley where she resided for 56 years. She is survived by; three of her children, Laurie Nicanor (Sixto Nicanor), Chris Conradsen and Jenny Boom (Robert Boom Sr); her seven grandchildren, April Kunkel, David Conradsen, Trish Belenson, Amy Azpeitia, Lawrence Hemenez IV, Robert Boom Jr. and Emily Boom; and six great-grandchildren, Ariel Conradsen, Joshua Kunkel, Madeleine Belenson, Jeremy Conradsen, Jackson Kunkel and Melinda Azpeitia. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, August Bertram "Bert" Conradsen and her daughter, Roberta Dixey.
Carole in her younger years enjoyed bowling, ceramics, indoor plants, gardening, horses, camping with family and friends and she always had a cat. She drove a school bus for 14 years and had a passion for serving and caring for the children she drove.
A private celebration for Carole will be held and her ashes will be scattered in the San Francisco Bay where her husband Bert and daughter Roberta are at rest.



Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
