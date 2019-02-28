Carole Louie Schumm

Jul. 31, 1960 - Feb. 24, 2019

Resident of Danville

Carole Louie Schumm, 58 of Danville, CA, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019, after a year-long couragous battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard, devoted daughter, Courtney; mother, Elaine Louie; sisters, Sharon (Michael) Ohlson and Lenora Phelps, and several nephews and a niece. She is preceded in death by her father, Leonard Louie.

Carole was born in Chicago, IL and earned a B.S. in Communications and a Masters degree in Advertising from the University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign. Her career started with ad agencies Foote, Cone & Belding and DDB Needham in Chicago. In 1993, she moved to San Francisco to begin a distinguished 25 year career with Clorox. All who worked with Carole valued her as a co-worker, boss and friend.

Carole was a wonderful wife, dedicated mother, devoted aunt, loving sister, and patient daughter, who always believed that family came first. Carole enjoyed traveling, extended meals with a nice glass of cabernet with family and fawning over her four-legged children, Buster, Niki and Chloe. The strength of her quiet spirit will be deeply missed.

Carole's "Celebration of Life" Mass will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at St. Isidore Church, 440 LaGonda Way, Danville, CA 94526. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carole's memory, to the in Walnut Creek, 2185 North California Blvd., Suite 290, Walnut Creek, CA 94596.





View the online memorial for Carole Louie Schumm Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary