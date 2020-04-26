|
Carole Lynn Heapy
Dec. 28, 1940 - April 7, 2020
Antioch
Carole was born and raised in Antioch. She graduated Antioch High School, Class of 1958 and Kaiser Nursing School 1961. Carole's nursing career spanned 60 years of service. She retired from Sutter Delta in 2012.
She loved camping, fly fishing, traveling and antiques.
Carole is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Bill; her daughters Denise Whittle, Lori Berggren and Debra Heapy. Four grandsons and seven great-grandchildren; sister Diane Edwards (Lyle) and extended family.
Carole passed peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and daughters. She was 79.
Please honor Carole by donating to Hospice of the East Bay.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020