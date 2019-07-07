|
|
Carolina M. Ramos
October 5, 1946 - June 29, 2019
Resident of Union City
Carolina is preceded in death by her father, mother and 3 brothers. She leaves behind her husband, Julio, of 47 years, daughters Monica and Erica, son Julio, and 8 grandchildren. Carol enjoyed spending time her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, traveling in state to theme parks, state beaches, museums, and camping. She volunteered at Our Lady of the Rosary School for 15 years and worked at Union City Wal-Mart for 15 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 5 to 8pm at Our Lady of the Rosary Church 703 C St, Union City with a Vigil Service at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10am, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019