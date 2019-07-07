Home

Our Lady of the Rosary
703 C St
Union City, CA 94587
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
703 C St
Union City, CA
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
703 C St
Union City, CA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolina M. Ramos


1946 - 2019
Carolina M. Ramos Obituary
Carolina M. Ramos
October 5, 1946 - June 29, 2019
Resident of Union City
Carolina is preceded in death by her father, mother and 3 brothers. She leaves behind her husband, Julio, of 47 years, daughters Monica and Erica, son Julio, and 8 grandchildren. Carol enjoyed spending time her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, traveling in state to theme parks, state beaches, museums, and camping. She volunteered at Our Lady of the Rosary School for 15 years and worked at Union City Wal-Mart for 15 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 5 to 8pm at Our Lady of the Rosary Church 703 C St, Union City with a Vigil Service at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10am, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019
