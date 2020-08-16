1/1
Carolina Perrelli
1944 - 2020
Carolina Perrelli
September 20, 1944 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Carolina Perrelli, 75, entered into eternal rest on August 9th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Perrelli and her brothers Mario, Eugene and Pasquale Greco.
Carolina is survived by her loving children, Rose, Loretta, Carmine, Julie and Josie Perrelli, her grandchildren Emma and Riley Roffelesen, her son-in-law Randy Roffelsen, her brother Salvatore Greco, and many other loved ones in the United States, Italy, Australia, Canada and Argentina.
Her smile, laughter and her love will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Mom loved to garden, so in honor of her we ask that you send a live plant or send a memorial donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association: https://www.lbda.org.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
