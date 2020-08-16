Carolina Perrelli
September 20, 1944 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Carolina Perrelli, 75, entered into eternal rest on August 9th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Perrelli and her brothers Mario, Eugene and Pasquale Greco.
Carolina is survived by her loving children, Rose, Loretta, Carmine, Julie and Josie Perrelli, her grandchildren Emma and Riley Roffelesen, her son-in-law Randy Roffelsen, her brother Salvatore Greco, and many other loved ones in the United States, Italy, Australia, Canada and Argentina.
Her smile, laughter and her love will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Mom loved to garden, so in honor of her we ask that you send a live plant or send a memorial donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association: https://www.lbda.org
