Carolina Pestaño de Guzman

October 30, 1932 (Philippines) to March 6, 2019

Piedmont, California

Carolina Pestaño de Guzman died peacefully early in the morning surrounded by loving family after a fight with cancer. She was predeceased by parents Aurelia Padilla and Zacarias Pestaño, husband Roman, son Franco, and siblings Guadalupe, Angelina, Cesar, and Lamberto.

Carolina was brave, faithful, and caring to the end. An admired leader in the nursing and Catholic communities, she will be deeply and widely missed. Her steadfast yet quiet convictions, discreet and abundant generosity, and ability to inspire respect and love will forever be cherished by her daughters and their spouses, Polly de Guzman Lim and Rolando Lim, Noemi de Guzman and Scott Gamble, and their children respectively Matthew, Katherine, and Claire, and Zachary and Charlie; her sons René, Jess, and Noel de Guzman; René's and Noel's spouses respectively, Marnie Burke de Guzman and Julia Lau de Guzman; Noel's daughters Ariel, Magdalena, and Rory; her siblings Leonardo and Crispina Pestaño; and other family members and friends.

Carolina's precious life will be celebrated in a mass at the Church of Saint Leo the Great, 176 Ridgeway Avenue, Oakland on Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m.





View the online memorial for Carolina Pestaño de Guzman Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary