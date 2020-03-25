|
Caroline Amundson
El Cerrito
Caroline passed away on March 18th at her home at age 77; she is survived by her husband Bruce, son Kurt (Sumitra) and granddaughter Tenaya, and two sisters, Melissa Reed and Ellen Phillips. Caroline was born in Piqua, Ohio. After receiving her bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, she spent two years teaching with the Peace Corps in Dessie, Ethiopia. She returned to Madison for graduate work in African history, meeting her partner and future husband, Bruce, from whom she was but rarely apart for the next 51 years. 1969 found her traveling in Scandinavia and driving cross country with Bruce to settle in Berkeley, California. Caroline moved to Hercules and taught the severely handicapped class at Jaun Crespi Jr High, while completing a master's degree in Special Education from Saint Mary's. Caroline spent nearly every summer exploring the woods of northern Wisconsin near Lower Ninemile Lake - swimming, hiking, and canoeing - and the annual camping trips to and from Wisconsin delighted her. She retired to El Cerrito where she pursued her passions for spinning, weaving and gardening.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 25, 2020