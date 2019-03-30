|
|
|
Carolyn Anne Mayer
Nov. 11, 1943 - Mar. 27, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Mrs. Carolyn Anne (Lucy) Mayer, born in California to the late Alice and Donald Lucy, passed away at age 75 in Walnut Creek. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James and her devoted son Chris of Alamo. Carolyn had a renowned passion for gardening and was known for her graciousness and love of family and friends.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service, officiated by Rev. Gerard K. Moran, on Thursday, April 4 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at St. Isidore Church, 440 La Gonda, Danville. The funeral home will be Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, 925-932-0900.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019
