Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
3966 Chestnut Ave
Concord, CA
Carolyn C. Thompson


1937 - 2019
Carolyn C. Thompson Obituary
Carolyn C. Thompson
Resident of Concord
Carolyn Catherine Thompson, 80, entered in to rest August 22, 2019 in Concord. She was born in San Francisco on October 7, 1937 to R. Walter and Helen C (O'Rourke) Kuhn.
Carolyn enjoyed spoiling her granddaughters, cross stitch, sewing viewing pictures on the computer, planning trips, traveling and working with the children at church. She worked for Chubb Insurance Co. for eight years; raised her children and volunteered in Holy Angels School office for six years and was the CCD coordinator for St. Agnes Church for 15 years. She was a member of St. Agnes Church, Independent Order of Foresters and Catholic Daughters Court De La Salla 1934.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters Cathy (Scott) Berg and Anne Marie (Rade) Jankovich; grandchildren Brittany, Kimberly Andrei and Marko and sister Marilyn Suzanne. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Thompson in February 2010.
The Funeral Liturgy will be 11:00AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 3966 Chestnut Ave., Concord, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019
