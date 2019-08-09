|
Carolyn Francis Johnson
January 5, 1942 - July 27, 2019
Formerly of Fremont, CA
Carolyn Francis Johnson passed away peacefully at home with her husband Rich by her side on July 27, 2019, after being in the care of Hospice where she requested dignity and humor. Carolyn was born in San Francisco, CA to Roy and Margery Cox on January 5, 1942, and raised in San Leandro, CA. Carolyn attended San Leandro High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Richard Johnson, on April 8, 1962. Rich and Carolyn enjoyed 57 years of marriage together and have two children, Craig and Stacy. Carolyn loved being a grandmother to Ellie, Ryan, Katie, Wyatt and Ben. Family, life-long friendships and laughter are Carolyn's legacy.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Richard Johnson, her son and daughter in-law Craig and Denise Johnson, her daughter and son in-law Stacy and David Walsh, grandchildren Ellie Johnson, Ryan Walsh (Alex), Katie Johnson, Wyatt Walsh, Benjamin Walsh, her brother Alan Cox, sister in-law Susan Cox, neices Melissa, Alicia (Andy) and her beloved Maltipoo, Lilly. She is preceded in death by her father Roy Cox (2005) and her mother Margery Cox (1985).
The family will have a private gathering at a later date to honor Carolyn. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019