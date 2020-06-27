Carolyn GriswoldNov. 29, 1936 - June 23, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekCarolyn Ruth Griswold was born Nov. 29, 1936, the only child of J. Stanley Manning and Emma Radtke Manning. She grew up in the Chicago area, and graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, Illinois, in 1954. She worked as a Secretary for several firms in Chicago, including Marsh & McLennan and Arthur Andersen. In 1965 she was united in marriage with Edward Burton Griswold of Freeport, Illinois. They had two children. In 1970, the Griswolds moved to Walnut Creek, California.Carolyn was a homemaker who cared for her family for 55 years. She attended Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed figure skating and ice dancing, crafts, and travel with her husband. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and other organizations. She loved dogs, including her dachshunds, Dixie and Velvet. Her favorite hobby was barbershop singing with the Diablo Vista and Mission Valley chapters of Sweet Adelines, with whom she gave many performances in choruses and quartets.Carolyn is survived by her husband Ed; her children, Bonnie Jean (Griswold) Megel and John Edward Griswold; and her grandchildren, Daniel, Jeremiah, John, and Luke Megel, and Megan and Alex Griswold.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, Hospice Foundation of America, or your favorite organization.