|
|
Carolyn Joan Carlson
November 12, 1941 - June 17, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Carolyn passed away peacefully at home at the age of 77 on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born November 12, 1941 in Oakland to Gustaf and Ruby Ortegren, Carolyn grew up in Albany, graduating from Albany High School in 1959 and UC Berkeley in 1963 with a Bachelor's degree in Scandinavian Languages. She continued her education at UC Berkeley earning both Elementary and Administrative teaching credentials. She taught for 40 years, mostly at Ellerhorst Elementary School in Pinole, before retiring in 2003.
In retirement, Carolyn remained very active by gardening, swimming, hiking, golfing, and volunteering. Her kind heart and love of nature and animals led to her volunteer work for the Animal Rescue Foundation, Lindsay Wildlife Museum, and The Gardens at Heather Farm in Walnut Creek. She was passionate about gardening, becoming a Master Gardener in 2004, and was an active member of four community garden clubs. Carolyn was also a member of the Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church and its Lasers fellowship group.
Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of 25 years Tim Carlson; step-daughter Kari Carlson and her husband David Rosenfeld; brother-in-law Larry Carlson and sister-in-law Claudia Doss; nephew Matt Carlson, his wife Kristi, and grand-niece Arcata Carlson; nephew Ben Carlson; step-children Barry Weston, Bobby Weston, Dave Weston, Susan Weston Frisina; her cousin Anne Gulvik Holmson of Norway; and her beloved cats Shadow, Squeaky, and Sugar.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 am at Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church located at 49 Knox Drive, Lafayette, CA 94549. The service will take place in the Sanctuary with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall. Afterwards, friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life in Carolyn's garden at the family home in Walnut Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to the following organizations: Animal Rescue Foundation, Garden at Heather Farms, Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church (Deacon Fund), Lindsay Wildlife Experience, or UC Berkeley Alumni Scholarship Fund.
View the online memorial for Carolyn Joan Carlson
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2019