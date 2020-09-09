Carolyn L. Stokes
November 18, 1925 - September 7, 2020
Long Time Resident of Contra Costa County
Carolyn Louisa Ashe Stokes passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2020, of natural causes. During her 94 years, she was a devoted mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to improving the livelihood of women in society.
Daughter of Charles Malcolm Ashe (Tuskegee's primary flight instructor, honored in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum; cousin to Arthur Ashe, first Black Wimbledon champion) and Louisa Burrell (Educator). She was predeceased by her spouse, Dr. Joseph Stokes (2016) and is survived by three children (Dr. Michael Stokes, Dr. Monica Stokes, and Craig Stokes) and four grandchildren (Scott, Kai, Sy and Lucas).
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she graduated from West Philadelphia High School and pursued her undergraduate degree in Sociology at Howard University and earned her Master of Arts in Consciousness and Transformative Studies from JFK University in Orinda, CA.
She was the former Research and Public Relations Officer for the Eisenhower Congressional Committee and became President's Eisenhower's Speech Writer during his administration. In 1957, she and her husband moved to California where she continued to volunteer in public service. Carolyn was the Former Senior Senator at the California Senior Legislature; Past President of AAUW, Past President of the Business and Professional Women; Past President of Richmond Plaza Neighborhood Council; and Past President of Council of Civic Unity. In addition, she mentored women on Family Education and Management - empowering women to achieve their goals in education, work and family. In 1999, she was inducted in the International Educators' Hall of Fame (Sacramento, CA).
Carolyn continued her passionate love of writing as she contributed to poetry blogs, published articles in local newspapers, and authored books.
In light of the current public health crisis, visitation or memorial service will not be scheduled. The family has shared Carolyn's life in digital format, which can be found at www.legacy.com
Expressions of sympathy and support may be sent to the Stokes Family – PO Box 928, Pinole, CA 94564-0928.