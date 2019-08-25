|
Carolyn Muriel Matthias
September 8, 1930 - August 17, 2019
Resident of Lafayette
Of Lafayette passed away on August 17, 2019. A native of Alameda, she was born in 1930. Carolyn was a fourth generation Californian and third generation Alamedan. Carolyn graduated from Alameda High and from the University of California, Berkeley where she was a member of Signa Kappa sorority. She worked for Standard Oil and McGraw Hill after graduation.
Carolyn was a woman of many talents. She is especially noted for her exceptional work as a mother and property manager as well as for her work with many charitable organizations in the Bay Area.
Carolyn is proceeded in death by her husband of 32 years, Robert Matthias. She is survived by her partner Kenneth All; her sons Curtis Winkel and Glenn Matthias; her sister Alice Dingwall; her nieces Carolyn and Sylvia Dingwall; her Daughter in law Susan Matthias and her grandsons Eric and David Matthias.
Services will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 66 St. Stephens Dr. Orinda on Saturday September 7 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the 1001 Marina Village Pkwy Suite 300, Alameda, CA 94501.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019