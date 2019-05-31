Carolyn S. Elmore O'Brien

July 23, 1943 - May 27, 2019

Resident of San Pablo

Carolyn was born in Danville, Illinois to Herbert and Henrietta Morgan. Henrietta moved with Carolyn to California for work during WWII. When Herb returned from war, the family made the Bay Area their permanent home.

Carolyn attended Richmond High School and later worked in several restaurants including Gonzalez's and Louie Bertola's Restaurant. She enjoyed gardening and visiting with family and friends.

Carolyn was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Janay Elmore Chan (Robert) and her grandchildren Danielle and Jason Elmore and Shiloh Pomykala. After years of declining health, she was at peace knowing she would soon be reunited with her son, Scott Douglas Elmore, and parents who preceded her in death.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 at Wilson and Kratzer Mortuary Chapel of the Mission Bells in San Pablo.





