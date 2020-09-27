1/1
Carolyn White "Carol" Cooke
1924 - 2020
Carolyn "Carol" White Cooke
Dec. 10, 1924 - March 17, 2020
Resident of Orinda, CA
Our wonderful mom passed away peacefully after a long beautiful life, including 64 years with her beloved husband, Cookie. She will be missed tremendously, remembered always. A celebration of her life will be planned when we are able to gather again. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice of the East Bay would be appreciated. Wishing you good health, Terry, Sue and Nancy


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
