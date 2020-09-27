Carolyn "Carol" White CookeDec. 10, 1924 - March 17, 2020Resident of Orinda, CAOur wonderful mom passed away peacefully after a long beautiful life, including 64 years with her beloved husband, Cookie. She will be missed tremendously, remembered always. A celebration of her life will be planned when we are able to gather again. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice of the East Bay would be appreciated. Wishing you good health, Terry, Sue and Nancy