|
|
Carrie Marie Gomes
June 22, 1958 - November 25, 2019
Lifelong Resident of Alameda
Carrie Marie Gomes passed away November 25, 2019 in Hayward, she was born June 22, 1958 in Oakland, CA, she was a lifelong resident of Alameda. Carrie was a 1976 graduate of Encinal High School. Mother of Cristina Alaniz of Oakley and Marisa Sousa-Satizabal of Livermore Grandmother of Marcelo and Mateo Satizabal. Sister of Edward , Anthony, Danny and Josephine Gomes and Johnny Bignone. Daughter of Ed Gomes of Hawaii and the late Louise Bignone. Family and friends are invited to attend memorial services Thursday March 19, 2020 at 4pm at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak Street, Alameda. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
View the online memorial for Carrie Marie Gomes
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020