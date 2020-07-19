1/
Carrie Murphy
1927 - 2020
Carrie Murphy
June 25, 1927 - July 11, 2020
Resident of Piedmont, CA
Carrie Murphy embraced life in Heaven on July 11, 2020, at the age of 93, while staying at the home of her nephew and niece, Rev. Alex and Juanita Roberson in Stockton, California.
She was born in Blairstown, Louisiana. She was employed at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burle and Pauline Roberson, her brother, Louis Roberson, and her sisters, Albertha Roberson and Viola Hunt. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Roberson Ward, 95, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and over 200 nieces and nephews,
All of whom will miss her warm, loving smile and endearing personality.
Private services have been held.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
