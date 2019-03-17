Carson Burnell Haines

August 31, 1921 – March 6, 2019

Resident of Oakland, CA

Carson passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, on March 6, 2019. He was born to Samuel & Altie in York, Pennsylvania.

During World War II he joined the United States Navy. On his way to being stationed in Hawaii, he spent some time in the Bay Area. At a USO dance he met Estelle "Tillie" Krueger, who after his time in the Navy was finished became his wife on March 3, 1946.

After moving back to Pennsylvania for a brief time, Carson & Tillie and their baby son, Carson, moved back to the Bay Area, where they raised their family. They were married 48 years. Carson worked for Lawrence Berkeley Lab for 37 years and retired in 1984.

Carson liked to stay busy – he loved to work in his shop and one project he particularly loved was working on his ¼ scale steam train engine. He did many renovation projects on his home & garden, helped his children with renovations on their homes, and helped many friends with projects. He liked stamp collecting, reading, going out for rides, traveling, visiting with friends and family and playing cards and games. He was an active member and served as Master of the Masonic Lodge, Tri Square Lodge #551. He was also a member of SIR (Sons in Retirement) .

Carson was fortunate to find love and companionship a second time in his life with Joan Carter. Together they enjoyed living a full and active life, and being together.

Carson was predeceased by Estelle in 1994, and is survived by his son, Carson Haines, Jr., his daughter Patricia Brennan & Son-in-Law James Brennan, and his grandson Michael Solis.

A memorial service will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 at 2 pm at Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Red Cross or .





