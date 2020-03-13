|
Cary E. Johnson
Resident of Danville
Cary E. Johnson, age 100, born Dec. 8, 1919, of Danville, California passed away peacefully at Clearwater Lodge Assisted Living in Cloverdale on March 7th, 2020. We appreciated her care given at Clearwater.
Professionally she was a real Estate Broker for many years and prior to that worked at Green Valley's School kitchen. She also worked for H&R Block during tax time.
Cary loved her family and her gardens. She is survived by her two daughters-Marie Pera and Judy Ferguson and five grandchildren-Donna Tkel, Deanna Claus, Andy Pera, Buddy Ferguson and Teresa Samia. She also has seven great grandchildren- Rebecca Barron, Katie Tkel, Stefane Claus, Elizabeth Claus, Samantha Tkel, Nicolas Ferguson, Alyssa Durkee, Drury Samia, and Debra Samia, and plus two great great grandchildren - Alexis and Jasmine Barron. Cary has many caring nieces and nephews. We want to be sure and thank them for sending letters and mail. We also want to thank Reina and Rex Smith for the many cards.
Andrew and Cary were part of the 33 charter members who founded the San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church in Alamo in 1957.
A viewing at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah will be on the 20th from 4 to 9 pm. Eversole is located on 141 Low Gap Road, Ukiah. Cary's funeral will be in Alamo at First United Methodist Church on 902 Danville Blvd., on March 21st at one o-clock, followed by graveside service at Oakmont in Lafayette. Cary's husband passed away at 57 years of age and Her plot is next to his. Oakmont is located on 2017 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette. Family requests donations to Heartland Hospice of Sonoma County in lieu of flowers. Hospice address is Heartland Hospice, 3700 Old Redwood Hwy, suite 103, Santa Rosa, Ca 95403. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020