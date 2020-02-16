|
|
Cary Kihara
October 9, 1947 - February 11, 2020
Resident of Dublin
Cary Kihara passed away on Tuesday, after a valiant battle with cancer. He touched many lives with his gentle spirit and love for his grandchildren.
Cary was born in Tokyo, Japan and graduated from Berkeley High School and earned an Associates degree from Merritt College. After serving in the Marine Corps Reserves for 2 years, Cary enjoyed a 32 year career with Decker Electric. He worked his way up the ranks and became a foreman and site supervisor and retired in 2004. He was a great athlete growing up and his first love was basketball. He took that love and passion for basketball and continued to play into his 40s and then turned to becoming a basketball coach for his sons. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. On the weekends, he would be found watching his grandsons' basketball games or taking care of his granddaughter. He loved to travel the world with his wife. If he wasn't spending time with his grandchildren, he would be in an interesting and fascinating location somewhere on the planet. He also was a huge movie buff and would never miss the latest movie premier with his wife or grandchildren.
Cary is survived by his loving wife, Hanh; devoted children Erik Nakamura (Caroline) of San Diego, Alain Nakamura (Amanda) of Dublin and grandchildren, Ryu, Kai and Hiro Nakamura of San Diego, Dominic and Alina Nakamura of Dublin and Charles Yee of San Leandro. He is also survived by his brother Jerry Kihara of San Ramon. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Kihara of El Sobrante. His generous and loving spirit will be missed by all those who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation and funeral service on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:30-4pm at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory, 21228 Redwood Road in Castro Valley.
The family request that memorial contributions are made to the , St. Jude or Monterey Bay Aquarium in Cary's name
View the online memorial for Cary Kihara
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020