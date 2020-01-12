|
Cary Michael McAtee
Cary Michael McAtee "Mike" 63, loving husband, father, son and brother, passed from this life on December 24, 2019, at Kaiser Vallejo after a brief illness. His family was with him at his passing. Mike grew up in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg Senior High Class of '74. He went on to become a carpenter and retired from Brinderson LLC in Benicia. At the time of his passing he lived in Benicia, CA. Mike enjoyed music, playing his guitar and playing the harmonica, karaoke, fishing, and golf, but mostly he loved his family. He is survived by his wife Christine (Leavitt), his four children, David Lecair, Greg, Keri, and Kylee McAtee, his grandchildren Ryane, Jenalee, Brayden, and Bearhett, his father Leo McAtee, his mother and stepfather Virginia and Dick Bell, his sister Pam Quezada (McAtee), stepbrother Rick Bell, stepsister Tamara Pedersen, and extended family members including Art "Alan" Young, nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins. He is dearly missed, and will be forever in our hearts. A private celebration of life gathering for family and friendsis planned for early February.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020