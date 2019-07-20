Catalina Salvatierra Gonzales

July 28, 1926 - July 5, 2019

Richmond



Catalina "Cathy" Victoria Salvatierra Gonzales died of natural causes in her native San Diego on Friday July 5, 2019. She touched many lives with her vibrant spirit and million-watt smile.

Cathy was born in San Diego, CA to Luisa and David Salvatierra. She graduated from San Diego High School in 1945. During World War II, she volunteered to write letters to servicemen dictated by their mothers who did not know how to write and helped build planes as a "Rosie the Riveter". She married Lawrence Gonzales in April of 1952 and moved to Richmond, where they raised five children. Following their divorce in 1974, she worked for the Richmond Unified School District as both a librarian's and teacher's aide. She then worked as a sales clerk, and then manager, at the Salvation Army Store in Richmond. In retirement, she read to students in the Read Aloud Volunteer Program at various local schools. She attended St. Mark's Catholic Church. Having never learned how to drive, she walked everywhere. Cathy was generous, kind and gifted at making and keeping friends. She taught her children the power of giving and forgiving.

Cathy is survived by her children Richard Gonzales (Tara Siler) of Oakland; Marco Gonzales (Christine) of Richmond; Sandra Flores (Alex) of San Diego; Lisa Gonzales (Gordon Willey) of Redwood City; and Andrew Gonzales (Cindy) of Richmond; and 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Alice See of Chula Vista, CA. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Luisa and David Salvatierra of San Diego, and her siblings Narcissa Puckett (John), David Salvatierra, Jr. (Helena), Mary Flores, Ruben Salvatierra, and Palmira Miller. Cathy's sweet and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, July 25, 2019 starting at 4:00 pm at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane in San Pablo, CA, to be followed by a rosary at 5:30 pm. A funeral mass is to be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 159 Harbour Way in Richmond, CA. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Read-Aloud Volunteer Program, 13831 San Pablo Ave., Building #5, San Pablo, CA 94806.





